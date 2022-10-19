Garafil visits OPS headquarters in Ermita

Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) officer-in-charge Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil on Monday paid a visit to the OPS headquarters in Ermita, Manila to greet employees a week after she accepted her new position.

The OPS, in a Facebook post, shared several photos of Garafil inspecting the office and talking to OPS employees.

“Pormal na binisita ni Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge Atty. Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil ang OPS upang kumustahin ang mga empleyado at alamin ang kalagayan nila at ng opisina kaninang umaga, Oktubre 17 (Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge Atty. Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil visited the OPS to say hello to the employees and find out how they and the office are doing this morning, Oct. 17),” the OPS said on Facebook.

Garafil was accompanied by OPS Undersecretary for Media Accreditation and Relations Greggy Eugenio and other officials.

Last Thursday, Garafil visited the People’s Television Network Channel 4 (PTV-4) in Quezon City as part of her promise to improve the condition of the PTV-4 and its employees.

Her visit to PTV-4 came days after the Senate Finance Sub-committee approved the OPS’ proposed PHP1.04-billion budget for 2023.

Out of the PHP1.040 billion proposed by the OPS under the 2023 National Expenditure Program, around PHP125.159 million was allocated for PTV-4’s continuing modernization program to expand its reach and improve the quality of its programs.

PTV-4 sought an additional budget amounting to PHP675.83 million for its Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses and capital outlay.

On Oct. 7, Garafil resigned as head of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to accept Marcos’ offer to serve as OPS officer-in-charge.

She said it will be a “great honor and privilege” for her to serve as OPS OIC after lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigned on Oct. 4 due to health reasons.

Garafil said she does not mind being offered the OPS OIC position, saying she is happy as long as she is enjoying Marcos’ trust and confidence

