Garafil takes oath as PCO Secretary

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday swore in lawyer Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil as Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The PCO shared a photo of Marcos administering Garafil's oath at Malacañang Palace.

Before being named to the post, Garafil served as officer-in-charge (OIC) and Undersecretary of the now defunct Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) since October last year.

Under Executive Order (EO) No. 11, the OPS was renamed to the PCO which will be responsible for crafting, formulating, developing, enhancing and coordinating the messaging system of the Executive branch and the OP.

Garafil served as chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board but resigned to accept Marcos' offer to serve as OPS OIC and Undersecretary after her predecessor Trixie Cruz-Angeles stepped down due to health reasons.

She was also a prosecutor and state solicitor under the Justice Department and the Office of the Solicitor General, respectively.

Garafil worked as a journalist for over a decade. She also worked as a media officer of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In October last year, Garafil said her office will see "some changes" in the coming days.

She said her office continues to boost efforts to inform and communicate to a broader public what the Marcos administration seeks to achieve in the months ahead.

Garafil vowed that under her watch, her office will be "transparent and accurate" in delivering and disseminating information on the Marcos administration's policies, programs, activities and accomplishments.

She also assured that her office would uphold free speech and expression, as she acknowledged the Philippine press' crucial role in strengthening Philippine democracy.

Source: Philippines News Agency