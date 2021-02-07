Gapay offered gov’t post after tour of duty as AFP chief

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday asked retired Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay to join his government after the latter’s “successful tour of duty” as the military chief.

During the change of command and retirement ceremony in honor of Gapay, Duterte offered the retired AFP chief a post either in the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) or the Department of National Defense (DND).

Duterte, however, did not mention the exact position that he is offering to Gapay.

“Sir, after tonight you might want, you might opt to take the MWSS vacated by Gen. Salamat or you might also choose to be with your home ground the DND. It’s your choice,” Duterte, in a speech delivered at the Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, told Gapay.

Duterte was referring to retired Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat who currently serves as MWSS administrator and vice chair of the state water regulator’s board of trustees.

Duterte made the offer, as he hailed Gapay’s contributions to the AFP’s successful fight against insurgency.

“During your tenure you have commendably stirred the men and women of the AFP towards our goal of eliminating insurgency and securing our sovereignty,” he said.

Gapay was appointed AFP chief on August 3 last year. He also served as Philippine Army commander.

Gapay is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986 and graduated on top of his class.

Duterte commended Gapay for inspiring the military personnel to fulfill their duties despite the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“When our nation faced a daunting public health crisis last year, you inspired your troops to risk their lives to contain the pandemic and providing essential humanitarian assistance to our people,” he said.

Duterte wished Gapay “all the best” as the retired AFP chief and hoped that the latter would find a “new path to happiness.”

“Your example of hard work and excellence has set a high standard not only for you and those around you but most especially for the institution’s future leadership, the Armed forces of the Philippines,” he said.

Army commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, a Medal of Valor awardee, replaced Gapay as next AFP chief of staff.