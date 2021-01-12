GAMCO International SICAV Announces the Launch of a new UCITS sub-fund: GAMCO Convertible Securities

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that GAMCO International SICAV (Luxembourg), managed by Gabelli Funds, launched a new sub-fund, GAMCO Convertible Securities.

GAMCO Convertible Securities’ objective is to seek to provide current income as well as long term capital appreciation through a total return strategy by investing in a diversified portfolio of global convertible securities.

The Fund leverages the firm’s history of investing in dedicated convertible security portfolios since 1979. Multiple share classes will be available at launch and are tailored for Global institutional investors as well as select non-US retail investors. At the onset, the Fund will launch with an institutional founder’s class at a reduced fee.

Michael Gabelli, Managing Director and Director of Global Business Development for Gabelli noted, “The GAMCO Convertible Securities fund offers investors access to one of Gabelli’s core strategies within a UCITS compliant structure, providing daily liquidity via accumulating share classes and a distributing class. We are excited to bring an actively managed fund to the European and Global marketplace that will be dedicated to global convertible securities while factoring in ESG guidelines.”

Also commenting on the launch, Thomas Dinsmore, Co-Portfolio Manager said, “We are delighted to apply our combined 60+ years of convertible portfolio management experience to this new offering affording investors across the globe access to our active approach to converts. The convertible markets continue to provide a strong flow of new issuances as well as attractive investment opportunities.”

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains information about these and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, call +1-914-921-5135 or visit www.gabelli.com/sicav.

