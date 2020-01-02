Gamboa reiterates warning against use of recovered vehicles

MANILA -- Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa on Thursday reiterated an earlier directive against the use of recovered vehicles and motorcycles based on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) No. 7.

Gamboa said this is part of the directives and guidance of the chairman of the National Police Commission and Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Eduardo M. Ano who has been directed by President Rodrigo Duterte to supervise the 205,000-strong PNP for the meantime.

"This is one of my directives when I assumed office and this is reiteration made by the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (SILG)," Gamboa told the reporters in a press briefing held at Camp Crame on Thursday.

Under SOP No. 7 or the Revised Procedure in the Reporting and Disposition of Stolen and Recovered/Impounded Motor Vehicles released on April 12, 2011, no PNP personnel shall use a recovered-stolen or impounded motor vehicle or cause the use thereof by any person prior to the lifting of the "alarm" issued thereon and the subsequent release of said motor vehicle to its lawful owner.

He said the removal of any part or accessory of the recovered-stolen/impounded motor vehicle is also punishable under this measure.

Administrative charge will be filed against any personnel proven guilty of illegal use of those vehicles, while his/her immediate superior will be also included in the investigation under the doctrine of 'command responsibility', Gamboa said.

Currently, over 200 recovered vehicles are under inventory, Gamboa said.

Gamboa said PNP personnel are also not allowed to use private vehicles without plate number or conduction sticker number.

As we embark into yet another year of blessing and opportunity to serve and protect, we assure the public the PNP remains firm and decisive in instilling strict discipline on its personnel. And we appeal to our people to join hands in renewing our commitment to fight crime, illegal drugs, and corruption, Gamboa added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency