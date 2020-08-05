Gamboa mum on talks of next PNP chief

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, declined to comment on talks of his possible successor less than a month ahead of his retirement on September 2.

“No comment. You publish whatever you think is good to me. Actually, hindi ko pa naisip yan (I haven’t thought about it),” Gamboa told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he has somebody in mind to endorse as his successor.

He said he is just focused on his present tasks.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, Gamboa took over the helm of the PNP as an officer in charge in October 2019, replacing Gen. Oscar Albayalde who stepped down from his post after the controversy on an anti-drug operation during his stint as Pampanga police chief in 2013.

He was eventually appointed by the President as the country’s top cop in January.

Gamboa earned his Bachelor of Laws degree at the Jose Rizal University and passed the Bar exams in 2004.

He also served as chief of the PNP Directorial Staff in 2017, the PNP’s fourth top position, and rose to the second-highest position as deputy chief for administration in 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency