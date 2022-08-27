Galvez lauds DSWD chief for helping uplift lives of ex-rebels

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. commended Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo for the latter’s swift approval of the initial funds that will be used to help former combatants reintegrate themselves into mainstream society.

“These funds will be invaluable, particularly in creating various livelihood programs and other socioeconomic opportunities for these ex-fighters who have decided to lay down their arms and walk the path of peace,” Galvez said in a news release on Wednesday.

During a meeting held between Galvez and Tulfo on Monday, Tulfo pledged an initial PHP287.95 million from the agency’s funds for the implementation of “sustainable livelihood, modified shelter assistance, and cash-for-work programs” for the former rebels and their families.

“Through your prompt and decisive action, Secretary Tulfo, you have demonstrated your steadfast commitment to help push forward the comprehensive Philippine peace process by transforming not only these former rebels but also former members of terrorist groups into peaceful and productive civilians,” Galvez said.

He noted that the close collaboration between the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and the DSWD is in response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to members of his Cabinet to “leave no one behind” in the peace and development process.

“Through this joint effort between our agencies, Mr. Secretary (Tulfo), we are heeding the clarion call of President Marcos who underscored in his inaugural speech that ‘we all want peace in our land,’" Galvez said.

Under the Marcos administration’s banner of unity, he said, the OPAPRU is intensifying its efforts to sustain the gains of the peace processes between the national government and the various Moro fronts, as well as with other former revolutionary groups.

On August 12, the peace agency, together with the Office of the Special Assistant to the President and the Office of the Press Secretary, spearheaded the inauguration and oath-taking of the newly appointed members of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTA), the interim government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The 80-member transitional body, which functions as both the executive and legislative branches of the Bangsamoro government, is led by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) with MILF chairman Murad Ebrahim as its interim chief minister.

Last week, Galvez held separate meetings with Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari in Davao City, and Ebrahim in Cotabato City to discuss ways to move forward with the Bangsamoro peace process.

The OPAPRU also hosted a dinner meeting with the two MNLF groups – the one led by Misuari and the other headed by the late Yusoph Jikiri and now Muslimin Sema – whose members were appointed to the BTA.

It was the first time that such a meeting was held between the two MNLF groups wherein its members vowed to set aside their differences and work together for the welfare of the Bangsamoro people.

The OPAPRU, through the government peace panel, is implementing a Normalization Program for MILF combatants who, after undergoing the decommissioning process, will be provided with socioeconomic packages.

The peace agency, on the other hand, is set to implement a Transformation Program for the MNLF, which aims to uplift the socioeconomic well being of the group’s members by providing them with sustainable livelihood programs.

Several peace developments have been achieved in the Local Peace Engagements with the communist movement, and the transition programs for the Rebolusyonaryong Partido Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group – known as the KAPATIRAN, mostly in Western Visayas, and the Cordillera People’s Liberation Army in northern Luzon.

“It is our hope that through this partnership between the OPAPRU and DSWD, we will be able to move forward the comprehensive peace process and build on the gains we have achieved over the years. The peace process cannot proceed without the DSWD’s support,” Galvez said.

He said the OPAPRU is also set to hold meetings with the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Education, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Agriculture, Commission on Higher Education, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and other line agencies to discuss possible initiatives that could be jointly implemented by the OPAPRU and the various government agencies for the former combatants, their families, and communities.

