Galvanize Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management for Second Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galvanize , the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management. We believe this recognition underscores the consistent value that Galvanize and its HighBond platform deliver to more than 6000 customers around the world.

Galvanize’s HighBond platform offers end-to-end GRC solutions across IT security, risk management, compliance, and assurance. The platform streamlines collaboration across organizations, automates repetitive tasks and delivers best practices—providing leadership with visibility into the organization’s risk posture while reducing the cost and effort required to demonstrate compliance. HighBond combines easy deployment, fast adoption, unique robotic process automation and advanced data analytics capabilities for a scalable baseline solution.

“Galvanize is proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in IT Risk Management for the second year running, which we believe validates the value we continue to deliver for customers,” said Dan Zitting, chief product and strategy officer, Galvanize. “2020 has been a challenging year for all and the risks threatening organizations continue to grow and evolve. Our HighBond platform is flexible and nimble enough to anticipate risk and respond in real time, while comprehensive enough to serve both growing organizations and larger enterprises. We’re committed to supporting our customers through these uncertain and challenging times.”

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management is an annual evaluation of the competitive landscape for the IT risk management technology market.

A full, complimentary version of the August 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management is available for download here .

To learn more about Galvanize and its IT risk management product, visit: wegalvanize.com

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Galvanize:

Galvanize builds award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software to drive change in some of the world’s largest organizations. We believe GRC professionals should be the most sought after people in an organization and we’re on a mission to unite and strengthen individuals and entire organizations through the integrated HighBond software platform. With more than 6,300 customer organizations in 130 countries, Galvanize is connecting teams in many of the Fortune 1,000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of government organizations, banks, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Whether these professionals are managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports. But we don’t just make technology—we provide tools that inspire individuals to achieve great things and do heroic work in the process. Learn more at wegalvanize.com.

Media contact:

Peter McCormack

galvanize@highwirepr.com