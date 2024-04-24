KUALA LUMPUR, The Federation of Malaysian Film Associations (GAFEMA) welcomes the sponsorship of the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) through the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), benefiting 4,500 artistes. Its president, Panchacharam Nalliah @ Pansha said there would be various benefits from this sponsorship, including medical benefits, temporary disability, permanent disability, constant care allowance, dependents' benefits, funeral management, rehabilitation and educational loans. "GAFEMA welcomes the initiative by the Ministry of Communications through FINAS and the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) through Perkeso, which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a social safety net for local artistes as a start,' he said in a statement today. Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that FINAS would sponsor 4,500 local artistes under this scheme, with a contribution of RM23.30 per perso n, amounting to a total sponsorship value of RM104,850. According to Fahmi, this initiative stems from an MoU signed between the Ministry of Communications through FINAS and KESUMA through Perkeso. It covers 10 percent of the annual SKSPS contribution of RM232.80 required for each participant in the social security scheme. Meanwhile, GAFEMA suggested that the Ministry of Communications conduct a detailed briefing about the proposed social safety net for local artistes to ensure it does not deviate from the original intent, as was previously proposed to FINAS. " Perkeso contributions as a mandatory requirement through the approval of the Film Certification Certificate (SPP) only involves artistes participating in film production. "However, there are other categories that need protection, and the industry also requires a centralised industry database as a reference point for FINAS, producers, and artistes to check the annual expiry date of Perkeso contributions in the future," Pansha said.