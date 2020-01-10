Gaerlan sworn in as 187th SC justice

Justice Samuel Gaerlan took his oath before Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta as the 187th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Before his appointment to the High Court, Gaerlan was an Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals (CA).

His judicial career started on July 1, 1993 when he was appointed as municipal trial court judge in Bangar, La Union.

He was then promoted as Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge for Branch 26 in San Fernando City, La Union on May 23, 2001. By March 1, 2004, he was transferred to RTC, Branch 92, Quezon City, until his appointment to the CA on July 15, 2009. He completed his studies at the San Beda College of Law.

Gaerlan is President Rodrigo Duterte's 11th appointee to the High Court. His appointment completes the 15-seat tribunal.

Duterte's 10 other appointees in the SC are Associate Justices Andres B. Reyes Jr., Alexander G. Gesmundo, Jose C. Reyes Jr., Ramon Paul L. Hernando, Rosmari D. Carandang, Amy C. Lazaro Javier, Henri Jean Paul B. Inting, Rodil V. Zalameda, Mario V. Lopez, and Edgardo L. delos Santos.

The other members of the SC are � in order of seniority � Senior Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas Bernabe and Associate Justices Marvic Mario Victor F. Leonen and Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa.

