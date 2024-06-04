Latest News

G7 leaders ‘fully endorse’ US-sponsored ceasefire deal in Gaza

ROME: Leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Monday said they "fully endorse" a proposal recently outlined by US President Joe Biden to end the fighting in the Gaza Strip that would lead to an immediate ceasefire. "We reaffirm our support for a credible pathway towards peace leading to a two State solution," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement on the agreement, which it said also includes "the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured." Biden on Friday aired what he described as a three-phase plan submitted by the Israeli government to end the war in the Gaza strip. The offer calls for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza. "We call on Hamas to accept this deal, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and we urge countries with influence over Hamas to h elp ensure that it does so," the G7 leaders said. The G7 countries include Italy, the UK, US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.