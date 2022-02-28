﻿Future doc, aspiring lab worker eager to help end pandemic

Two students in the medical field here are looking forward to passing their licensure board examinations so they can immediately join the frontline and help end the coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Lorimer Capinpuyan, a registered nurse for 10 years before taking up Medicine at Liceo de Cagayan University here, said he had always envisioned himself serving communities.

“We have already accepted that (our roles in the society),” he said in an interview during the medical reach-out activity “Liceo Helps” for Barangay Macasandig residents, organized by the university’s Office of Extension and Service Learning on Saturday.

“Our profession means we will be called upon to serve communities, especially in times of pandemic,” he added.

Nurhaya Dalquiz, 23, a graduating student of Medical Laboratory Science, said she will work in community hospitals.

“Even as a child, I saw myself in a hospital, in the laboratory. In this time of Covid-19, we have prepared ourselves to work under new normal conditions,” she told the Philippine News Agency.

Students and faculty members were deployed for free medical consultations and laboratory testing and distribution of free medicines during the annual activity to mark the school’s foundation day.

The 35-year-old Capinpuyan said he had talked to people hesitant to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“What we found from our simulated learning in communities was the reality of people’s misconceptions about the vaccine. They thought because they have comorbidities, they should avoid the vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Emma Pilar Imperio, Medical Officer III of the Department of Health-Region 10, earlier said the public should avail of vaccines while they are still free.

“Vaccines are safe and effective. It is very safe for our children. When we are vaccinated, we are protected,” she said during the vaccination rollout for children in Iligan City last week.

