Further discussions on divorce needed: prelates

Catholic prelates on Thursday said there is a need for more deliberation and discussions on the legalization of divorce in the country.

Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines-Permanent Committee on Public Affairs (CBCP-PCPA) executive secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano pushed for the holding of discussions on the issue for the benefit of the people.

The public deserves to know what is in the bill. Perhaps a public forum or media discussions should be done to give the people a thorough understanding of its impact in the family and society, he said.

Secillano, who attended the hearing at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, admitted that he was surprised by the speedy proposal by the House committee on population and family relations in endorsing the divorce bill.

I was expecting that exhaustive deliberations and discussions will be conducted on the measure, he added.

Meanwhile, Pro-life spiritual director Fr. Melvin Castro also pushed for the holding of debates for the people to know more about the measure.

Nonetheless, with the sensitivity of the issue and the magnitude of its effects, Congress should allow open, honest, and exhaustive discussion and debate on the issue of divorce, he added.

Meanwhile, retired Sorsogon Bishop Arturo Bastes is hoping that the bill will not be passed by Congress.

This is alarming. I hope Congress will not approve it. More family problems will be created with divorce, Bastes said in an interview.

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Population and Family Relations approved a bill instituting absolute divorce and dissolution of marriage in the Philippines.

It also formed a technical working group to consolidate the three bills instituting absolute divorce in the country.

The Philippines and Vatican City are the only countries in the world where divorce is illegal.

