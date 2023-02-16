Funds allotted for animal disease emergencies

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated a total of PHP177.78 million this year to intensify and reinforce disease control measures affecting animals and livestock, and combat the spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in the country.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the DA-Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said the government will roll out mitigating measures through the Avian Influenza Protection Program, before and during outbreaks of bird flu.

The fund will also be used to respond to animal disease emergencies through early detection and reliable laboratory diagnostics.

Meanwhile, in coordination with the local government units ( LGUs) and various stakeholders, the DA-BAI will conduct disease investigation activities and surveillance of quarantine zones, and systematically cull and dispose of affected poultry animals at the first sign of detection.

DA-BAI Assistant Director Arlene Asteria Vytiaco said they have already reinforced control measures to avoid a spike in bird flu cases.

“Ini-intensify natin ang ating control measures para huwag ng maranasan ’yung last year na talagang tumaas ang kaso natin ng February until March to April (We are intensifying our control measure to avoid a similar incident that happened last year when cases increased from February, March up to April),” Vytiaco said.

The DA-BAI has immediately implemented depopulation, intensive surveillance in the one-kilometer quarantine zone as well as cleaning and disinfection at a layer poultry farm in Santa Maria, Bulacan after confirming it tested positive of HPAI Subtype H5N1 on Jan. 31, 2023,” she added.

Vytiaco said the Bulacan farm is the first layer poultry farm affected by bird flu this year, but emphasized that the case has been resolved and contained.

After the one-kilometer radius surveillance from the infected farm, it will be expanded to seven-kilometer surveillance to ensure that the area is AI free.

“We really encourage self-reporting or early reporting para po ma-contain na agad natin ’yung sakit (so we can immediately contain the disease),” she said.

She added, strict and effective protocol implementation is also being done to protect the country’s poultry industry.

Vytiaco also emphasized the importance of practicing strict biosecurity measures especially in farms, as the country is not yet AI free since the outbreak in February 2022.

She also encouraged farm owners and workers to regularly practice cleaning and disinfection, limiting farm visitors, and doing bird proofing strategies.

Early reporting of unusual mortality is also the key to manage the risk of further infection.

“Any sign po ng sakit or mortality, please, I encourage you na sana po report early sa ating authorities. Puwede sa barangay or municipal level. Basta makapag-report po tayo para maisagawa natin ang mabilisang disease investigation at ma-contain agad natin yung sakit (of the disease, please, I encourage you to report early to our authorities. It can be done in the barangay or municipal level as long as we report them so we could do immediate disease investigation and contain the disease),” Vytiaco said.

Earlier, the DA issued a memorandum order to temporarily ban the importation of domestic and wild birds and poultry products from countries with confirmed AI virus outbreak to prevent the entry of HPAI virus in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency