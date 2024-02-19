Fuel surcharge increases to Level 6 in March

Fuel surcharge, extra fees that airlines may collect in addition to the base airfare, will increase for the first time this year to Level 6 for March from the current Level 5. The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) previously downgraded the fuel surcharge by one notch for February and January. CAB Legal Division chief Wyrlou Samodio said the rise in fuel surcharge does not automatically mean the airfare would also increase as this would depend on the airlines. The fuel surcharge, he said, balances the welfare of both the airlines and the passengers when prices of things essential to flight operations increase. Should airlines increase the airfare, the rate should not go beyond the matrix allowed by the CAB, Samodio said. Under Level 6, the fuel surcharge could range from PHP185 to PHP665 for domestic flights, and PHP610 to PHP4,538 for international flights, depending on the distance. With the current Level 5, however, fuel surcharge ranges from PHP151 to PHP542 for domestic flights, and PHP498 to PHP3,703 f or international flights. Sought for comment, local carriers said they have been trying to cushion the impact of increased fuel surcharge by offering seat sales and urging the passengers to book their flights ahead. "Cebu Pacific (CEB) will continue to offer great value through our seat sale that help keep air travel more affordable and accessible," CEB president Xander Lao said on Monday, encouraging passengers to book their flights ahead to take advantage of low fares. Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will adhere to the surcharge matrix set by the CAB, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said. "We sustain demand by providing the flexibility to choose from a variety of flight frequencies and connectivity. We also offer booking options designed to cater to a passenger's niche," she told the Philippine News Agency. AirAsia Philippines, in a statement, said it would continue to diversify product offerings to cater to the needs of the passengers. The airline also launched a "piso fare" from Feb. 19 to 25 . In an advisory, the CAB said the conversion rate for the fuel surcharge in March is USD1 to PHP56.14. Airlines wishing to collect fuel surcharge must file their application to the Office of the CAB Director on or before the effectivity. Source: Philippines News Agency