Fuel surcharge for April stays at Level 6

MANILA: The fuel surcharge for April will remain at Level 6, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has announced. This means that the fuel surcharge for domestic flights still ranges from PHP185 to PHP665, and PHP610.37 to PHP4,538.40 for international flights, depending on the distance. The fuel surcharge is the extra fee that airlines may collect in addition to the base airfare. It balances the welfare of both the airlines and the passengers when prices of things essential to flight operations increase. The government has increased the fuel surcharge from Level 5 to 6 in March. In an advisory, the CAB said airlines wishing to collect fuel surcharge must file their application to the Office of the CAB Director on or before the effectivity. The applicable conversion rate is USD1 to PHP56.01. 'With fuel surcharges holding steady, we anticipate that high demand for air travel will be sustained. We continue to encourage guests to book early to avail of affordable fares," Cebu Pacific President Xander Lao said. Sought for comment, flag carrier Philippine Airlines said it would adhere to the fuel surcharge level implemented by the CAB. Meanwhile, in anticipation of the influx of passengers during Holy Week, AirAsia Philippines on Monday said a dedicated customer help desk was established at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to provide assistance with rebooking and other flight concerns. Source: Philippines News Agency