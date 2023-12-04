Latest News

Fuel Price Adjustments Set for December 5

Manila – Oil companies in the Philippines are set to adjust fuel prices effective December 5. Caltex, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, PTT, Seaoil, and Shell announced on Monday that gasoline prices will increase by PHP0.30 per liter while diesel prices will be reduced by the same amount. Additionally, kerosene prices at Caltex, Seaoil, and Shell will rise by PHP0.20 per liter.

According to Philippines News Agency, this adjustment follows minor increases in diesel and kerosene prices last week. Current market data shows West Texas Intermediate crude trading at USD73.19 per barrel and Brent crude at USD77.91 per barrel. In Metro Manila, diesel prices range from PHP56.30 to PHP74.35 per liter, gasoline from PHP53.60 to PHP79.50 per liter, and kerosene from PHP71.40 to PHP84.80 per liter.

