Frontal system brings cloudy skies over Northern Luzon

Northern Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to a frontal system, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said the frontal system will affect Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Fronts form when one kind of air mass enters an area occupied by another kind of air mass, according to PAGASA website.

“Giant bodies of air called air masses are always moving and bumping into each other. Cold air and warm air do not mix easily because they have different densities. Instead, a boundary forms between these air masses. This boundary which separates the two air masses is called a front,” it explained.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned the public against possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be moderate to rough.

The minimum temperature for the day is 28.5°C while the maximum temperature is at 34.4°C, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency