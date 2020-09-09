Front-liners lauded as PH flattens Covid-19 curve

Testing czar and National Policy Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Secretary Vince Dizon lauded medical doctors, nurses, and other front-liners for their work and sacrifices which greatly contributed to the flattening of the Covid-19 curve in the country.

During the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) team visit in Taguig on Tuesday together with the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), Dizon encouraged front-liners to just continue with what they are doing.

Dizon acknowledged the important role being played by the front-liners in the fight against the pandemic as he stressed that the government will not be effective in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic without them as they are the ones directly dealing and taking care of Covid-19 positive patients.

“Never get tired from doing what you have been doing all this time and please just continue,” Dizon said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Dizon also stressed the important role of the local government units (LGUs) and the cooperation of the whole community in following protocols enforced by the LGUs.

Citing the report made by the University of the Philippines OCTA Research Team that “the curve has already flattened”, Dizon said the country’s Covid-19 fight is still far from over.

“While it is true that the easiest thing to do is to claim that we have won, but the truth is, this war is not yet over and it is still far from being over. This virus is a traitor because just when we start being at ease and not wear a mask or no longer wash our hands frequently or do not observe physical distancing anymore, the virus will hit us, consistency is the key, let us not stop in our efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, NTF special adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa shared their experiences in visiting other LGUs in the country and discussed the best practices of Cebu City and Navotas.

He said Cebu City once became the epicenter of Covid-19 in the country because they found out that barangay officials themselves do not implement the imposed health safety protocols in their areas.

Cebu City has contained Covid-19 through the help of the national government and that now, Bacolod has become a hotspot.

“This fight is in the communities and the role of the local chief executives and the head of the barangay is very important,” he said.

Dizon assured Taguig City officials that the national government will continue to support them.

The team also delivered face masks courtesy of the national government, the DOH, and the IATF, to be given to residents of Taguig as he promised that they will also provide the city government test kits for their new laboratory.

Source: Philippines News Agency