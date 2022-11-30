Freshworks Welcomes Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc . (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today announced the appointment of Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer. With this appointment, the company bolsters its senior technical leadership as it continues to put the power of software back in the people’s hands with applications easy enough for everyone to use.

“Businesses need fast, easy and secure software to delight their customers and employees,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “Jason brings a proven track record of operational excellence in security, at massive scale, to our team. We value the trust our customers place in Freshworks, and operating with a strong cybersecurity posture that can help mitigate data risk is of utmost importance.”

Jason brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology and cybersecurity leadership to the role, most recently serving as the Chief Information Security Officer at MINDBODY, Inc., overseeing an enterprise-wide information security program and leading a globally-dispersed team. Before that, he served as Chief Information Security Officer at TechStyle Fashion Group, the company behind brands including Fabletics and Savage X Fenty. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of San Francisco and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Oregon.

“Joining Freshworks was a natural choice for me. My fresh approach to cybersecurity perfectly aligns with how Freshworks has flipped the complex nature of software on its head to make solutions easy for anyone to use,” said Loomis. “I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team here at Freshworks to continue our evolution in being the provider of choice for security and reliability.”

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 60,000 customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

