FRESH IMPETUS FOR CMG, BERNAMA TV TIE-UP THROUGH EDISI ASIA SEGMENT

Edisi Asia’, a new segment of Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini (MPI) programme that will make its debut in August, is hoped to make an impact and attract higher viewership.

Zhang Hong, the Deputy Director of Malay Services for China Media Group's (CMG) Asia and Africa Language Programme Centre, said this new commitment will help boost Bernama TV’s joint cooperation initiatives after the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Face-to-face meetings can indeed help in cementing quicker decisions and understanding. I think the meeting this time has produced outstanding results, such as the exchange of news,” he told reporters during a visit to Bernama.

The meeting discussed opportunities and direction of cooperation in the aspect of news and programme production.

He said for example, there will be discussions to bring back the ‘Ni Hao’ programme, which garnered a lot of interest when it went on air on Bernama Radio four years ago.

The Edisi Asia segment will cover trade and economic cooperation, education, culture, tourism and current affairs between China and Malaysia.

Zhang Hong said the 10-minute-long segment will be featured until the year-end.

“We have plans to have this segment for a year and if gets good viewership, we can consider continuing it for another two or three years,” he said.

Edisi Asia will feature fellow hosts from Beijing and guests among celebrities, businessmen, journalists as well as students and undergraduates who are well-versed in Malay.

CMG and Bernama have been working together since 2016.

This cooperation has also benefited both parties as a platform to share content and news, exchange of opinion as well as a medium for the establishment of friendly and lasting ties between China and Malaysia.

