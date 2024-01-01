Fresh airstrikes kill at least 68 Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA CITY: At least 68 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Sunday, according to the official Wafa news agency. Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on the al-Zaitoun neighborhood, leaving 48 dead and scores injured, Wafa said, citing local sources. Another 20 people were killed in airstrikes in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa University, the broadcaster said. Palestinian health authorities have yet to confirm the fatalities. Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip from the air and ground since the Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, killing at least 21,822 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 56,451 others, according to health authorities in the enclave. Nearly 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the Hamas attack. The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly two million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine. Source: Philippines News Agency