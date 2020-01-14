French, PH navies tackle warfare capability dev’t program

French Navy naval warfare experts, including those specializing in submarine operations, are in the Philippines to help their Filipino counterparts in these military specializations in a four-day engagement which started Monday.

Philippine Navy (PN) public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said this activity is in line with the Navy's modernization program which is also eyeing a submarine capability.

The engagement with French Navy experts will help the PN in its warfare capability development program.

"The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Rey T. Dela Cruz, received on behalf of the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy, the delegates of the French Navy mission led by Col. Emmanuel Peltriaux, the Non-Resident Defense Attache to the Philippines together with Commander Jean-Christophe Marie and Commander Jeremy Bachelier who are specialists in French Submarine Forces and Surface Forces," Roxas added.

The ongoing activity with the French Navy is a result of the bilateral talks between the PN flag-officer-in-command Vice Admiral Robert A. Empedrad and his counterpart, Admiral Christophe Prazuck, during the EURONAVAL 2018 Exhibition held at Bourget, Paris France in October 2018.

The French Navy then committed to sending a team of French Navy experts from different warfare fields to engage the PN as consultants and share best practices and provide recommendations that could contribute to the Submarine Warfare Capability Development Program of the PN.

During the briefing and round table discussions, the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff for Plans and Programs, Capt. Juario C. Marayag expressed their gratitude to the commitment of the French Armed Forces to assist the PN's modernization program through education and training as well as French Navy SMEs from different warfare fields.

This will contribute greatly to the capability development and capacity building of the PN alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines' modernization thrusts.

Meanwhile, Peltriaux said this engagement is very important as it enhances and promotes bilateral cooperation among the two countries.

It intends to maintain this relationship for future endeavors.

The French delegation will also visit other PN units such as Philippine Fleet, Naval Installation Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, and Naval Information and Technology Center in the coming days.

Source: Philippines News Agency