﻿French frigate in PH for 3-day port visit

The French Navy surveillance frigate Vendémiaire (F-743) arrived at the Manila South Harbor on Tuesday for a three-day port visit.

In a statement Tuesday night, Philippine Navy (PN) spokesperson Commander Benjo Negranza, said the visit, which runs until Friday, is part of the French Navy’s deployment to Asia that aims to “cultivate regional stability, international rule of law, and partnerships among Asian countries.”

The French ship and its crew members were welcomed by a PN contingent led by Commander Cyrus Mendoza, captain of the PN corvette BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39), shortly after docking.

“The French Navy personnel will have limited interactions with their Filipino counterparts during the scheduled shipboard tour, and send-off ceremony on March 11 with customary passing exercise (PASSEX) between the Vendémiaire and a PN ship at a pre-designated location,” Negranza said.

He added that all activities to be conducted during the visit would adhere strictly to the existing health and bio-safety protocols.

The frigate’s port call came after the visit of Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, Joint Commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia Pacific, together with the French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz at the PN headquarters along Roxas Boulevard, Manila on March 7 during which they discussed interoperability and readiness to work together, as well as explore possible areas of collaborations between the two nations’ navies.

“The French Navy and the PN continue to foster the strong partnership that France and the Philippines have pursued through the years through a friendly and cooperative diplomatic relation. This port call highlights both navies’ commitment to promoting maritime cooperation and regional stability,” Negranza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency