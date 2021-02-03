French Embassy offers scholarships to Filipinos

The French Embassy in Manila is offering scholarship programs for Filipino scientists, researchers, and for more general fields of study for academic year 2021-2022.

In an advisory on Tuesday, it reminded interested applicants to submit their applications through the PhilFrance Scholarships site no later than Mar. 15, 2021.

The embassy is offering two scholarships: the PhilFrance-DOST Scholarships and the PhilFrance Scholarships for more general fields of study.

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship Program aims to encourage Filipino professionals working in academic, research, or government institutions to pursue a Master’s or Doctorate degree at French public higher education institutions.

This program prioritizes the following fields of study: Agriculture, Biological Sciences, Climate Change, Forestry, Health and Medical Research, Material Sciences, Natural Resources and Environment, Nuclear Application on Health, and Veterinary Sciences.

Scholars of this study program would be entitled to the following benefits:

– Exemption from public university registration fees

– One round trip ticket from Manila to France

– Exemption from visa application fees

– Monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies

– Relocation allowance

– Coverage of pre-travel expenses

– Health care package

– Priority access to public student accommodations.

“Selected candidates of this scholarship must return to the Philippines immediately after completion of their graduate degree to render return service or a period equivalent to twice the length of time that they spent in France for their degree,” the embassy said.

The general PhilFrance Scholarship, meanwhile, is geared towards Filipino students and professionals who want to come to France to pursue Master’s degrees in all academic disciplines taught at French higher education institutions.

“It is awarded to highly-qualified candidates who have demonstrated strong academic and leadership qualities in their scholarly and professional activities,” the embassy said.

Awardees of the PhilFrance Scholarships will be entitled to the following benefits:

– Tuition subsidy

– One round trip ticket from Manila to France

– Exemption from visa application fees

– Monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies

– Health care package

– Priority access to public student accommodations

Since 2016, over 50 Filipinos have been awarded the PhilFrance Scholarship, allowing them to pursue graduate degrees in the French language and literature, business, public policy and international development, engineering, mathematics, marine biology, applied chemistry, environmental and ecological sciences, and public health.

According to the embassy, fluency in French is an advantage, but is “not a requirement” to study in France.

“An increasing number of internationally-ranked higher education institutions offer programs taught in English while also providing French language courses for international students,” it said.

Applicants may access the PhilFrance Scholarships Program website may at www.philfrance-scholarships.com.