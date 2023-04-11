‘Freedom Park’ for war veterans eyed in Antique town

The Sibalom Veterans Post wanted to perpetuate the heroic deeds of the Sibalomnons who fiercely fought for freedom during World War II by calling on the local government unit of Sibalom to establish a 'Freedom Park' at the town plaza. 'There were around 300 Sibalomnons who joined the guerrilla forces during World War II whose names would be inscribed at the freedom park when established,' said Sibalom Veterans Post president Conrado Alentajan in an interview on Tuesday. He said the municipal council has not acted on his two resolutions, which he submitted in 2018 and 2019, even if he already discussed the concern with Mayor Gian Carlo Occeña. Alentajan said that in Antique, only the municipalities of Patnongon and Tibiao have provided their war heroes with a memorial landmark. He added that the edifice is important for the present-day generation not to forget the sacrifices of their forebears. Three World War II veterans from Antique were recipients of the prestigious United States Congressional medals for fighting side by side with the American forces in liberating Panay island and the provinces of Romblon, and Guimaras in 1945 while four others are still waiting to be recognized. Ciriaco Villar, Domingo Daylusan, and Clemente Mission received their medals during the Victory Day commemoration on March 18, 2019 in Iloilo City while they are still waiting for updates for Pablo Balsomo, Alberto Vedeja, Elizalde Dioso, and Juan Fordan, he said. 'We consider Balsomo now as the 'last man standing' for among the four recommended WWII veterans he is the only one who still survive at the age of 104 years old,' Alentajan said. He hoped that the three others will receive a posthumous recognition since they exceeded the age requirement of 95 years old when they were nominated for them to receive the US Congressional medal in 2019. They were wounded and imprisoned after participating in a bloody encounter in Matarawis Hills in Barangay Esperanza II, Sibalom that resulted to the death of several members of the Imperial Japanese Army.

Source: Philippines News Agency