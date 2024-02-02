Free workshop kicks off Arts Month celebration in Antique

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: Thirty students of the University of Antique availed of the 'blind art' technique during a free workshop organized by the Antique Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs (APTCAO) to kick off the National Arts Month celebration in the province. 'The students were able to learn for free the technique 'blind art' where they drew their portrait without looking at their canvass,' APTCAO coordinator for culture and arts Sammy Rubido said in an interview on Friday. Antique National School (ANS) teacher and visual artist Jeoffrey Jordan conducted the workshop at the Hamtic campus of the university on Thursday. Rubido said blind art is a technique in visual art where students only look at their subject and not the canvas when drawing. Participants visited the capitol grounds and chose significant landmarks like the old and new capitol buildings, the bronze statue of local hero Evelio B. Javier, and other edifices for their subjects. Student-participant Pauline Aguillon said she was glad th e APTCAO came up with a learning activity where they could hone their talents in visual arts. She drew the bronze statue of former Antique Governor Evelio B. Javier. She said she wants to help entice more tourists to visit Antique by drawing interesting landmarks and personalities. Another student -Juniessa Marcelino - said she learned techniques to attain her desired output on her artwork. 'I would like to encourage other students to go into visual art,' she said. On Friday, the APTCAO, led by Juan Carlos Perlas, mounted an exhibit of a group of professional artists in Antique at the old capitol building dubbed 'Palhit kag Tabas '(Paint and Cut), dressing up a mannequin wearing their painted gown. The exhibit is also part of the birthday celebration of Governor Rhodora Cadiao. Other activities lined up for the Arts Month include a workshop on basic filmmaking on Feb. 6-7 and theater on Feb. 8-9 with Sangguniang Kabataan members and students from the UA Sibalom Campus in Sibalom, Antique and Antique Ce ntral College in San Jose de Buenavista as participants. Source: Philippines News Agency