FREE TRAM RIDE IN PUTRAJAYA UNTIL JULY 31

PUTRAJAYA, Putrajaya Corporation (PPj), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport (MOT), is having a trial run of the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) trackless tram here until July 31. If everything goes well, the ART tram service, which uses CRRC technology from China, the main manufacturer of rail systems and components in the world, will start by year-end. PPj Engineering and Maintenance Department (Traffic and Public Transport Division) engineer Muhammad Masrizal Saad said the tram would operate in two routes for the trial period, with Route 1 operating from Monday to Friday and Route 2 on Saturday and Sunday. "Route 1 starts from Putrajaya Sentral MRT station and passes through government administrative destinations in Precincts 2, 3 and 4, while route 2 starts will be Putrajaya Sentral MRT Station to IOI City Mall," he said when met by the media recently. Muhammad Masrizal said the electric vehicle could accommodate up to 307 passengers at a time. 'The ride is free throughout the trial period. Passengers need to scan the QR code provided at the passenger pick-up station," he said. Meanwhile, Zainol Awang, 69, from Karak, Pahang, travelled more than 100 kilometres to come here to experience the tram ride. "I took a bus from Karak, then the MRT to Putrajaya. The tram service is very good and can be developed further, it's nice to see that our country is progressing," he said. Alia Jamin, who also tried the free tram ride, said the facility will attract more tourists to Putrajaya. More information regarding the ART service is available on PPj's official website and social media page at https://www.ppj.gov.my/. Source: BERNAMA News Agency