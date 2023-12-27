Free skills training, jobs offered to soldiers, families

MALASIQUI: The Philippine Army 702nd Infantry Brigade and the Career Builders Skills Training and Assessment Center Inc. have partnered to provide training and employment to military personnel, their dependents, and individuals in geographically isolated and conflict-affected areas in Pangasinan, Tarlac, Bataan, and Zambales. In an interview on Wednesday, Philippine Army 702nd Infantry Brigade commander, Brig. Gen. Gulliver Señires said the project is a training-to-work program aimed at alleviating poverty and ensuring peace and security. "They train people and place them for employment until such time that they can support themselves," he said. Participants will undergo a 15-day training. At least 100 participants are the initial target who will be trained in masonry, welding, and carpentry. Free accommodation and allowance would be provided to them while they look for jobs, he said. "The military prioritizes the well-being of soldiers and their dependents. We believe that a financially stable military f amily results in strong and dedicated soldiers, ensuring integrity in performing duties," Señires said. He said this development opportunity will be extended to constituents who are willing to participate. "Kung sino may gusto magtrabaho at maemploy after matrain sila ipafacilitate para maalleviate ang poverty and ensure peace and security (Whoever wants to work and be employed after training, they will be facilitated to alleviate poverty and ensure peace and security)," he said. He said the program is in support of the anti-insurgency campaign of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). "One of the major problems that cause insurgency is poverty. We hope this will prevent residents in geographically isolated and conflict-affected areas from being deceived," Señires added. Source: Philippines News Agency