Free Mabuhay Lanes of obstruction, Manila village execs told

All barangay chairmen in the city of Manila were reminded by the city government to keep Mabuhay Lanes free from any kind of obstruction.

In a memorandum, Manila Barangay Bureau chief Romeo Bagay on Tuesday directed the heads of different barangays to “strictly implement and maintain the no vendor and no obstruction policies at the Mabuhay Lanes”.

The memorandum specified the following areas:

– Abad Santos

– Juan Luna (Asuncion St. to Recto Ave.)

– Soler

– Blumentritt (Antipolo St. to Aurora Blvd.)

– Raon

– Taft (Vito Cruz St. to Ayala Bridge)

– Ayala Ave. (Taft Ave. to C. Palanca Sr. St.)

– Palanca (P. Casal St. to Plaza Lacson)

– Nicolas Zamora (Tayuman St. to Moriones St.)

– Moriones (Nicolas Zamora St. to R-10)

– Escolta (Plaza Cervantes to Plaza Sta. Cruz)

– Recto (Legarda St. to Asuncion St.)

– Carriedo

– Pedro Gil

– Padre Faura

– Angel Linao

– Paz (Pedro Gil St. to Escoda St.)

– A. Lacson

Non-compliance with the memorandum may result in the issuance of a show-cause order.

“Failure to comply on this directive may result to the issuance of show cause orders of which provision of an insufficient response shall result to the filing of appropriate administrative cases pursuant to Section 60 {C} of RA 7160 otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991 and other existing laws and policies,” the memorandum read.

The directive is part of the policies of Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso to decongest the city and ensure that major thoroughfares will have a smooth flow of foot and vehicular traffic.