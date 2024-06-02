Latest News

FREE FLIGHT ACTIVITY A BOOST FOR PERAK TOURISM INDUSTRY

IPOH, The free flight activity or training birds to roam freely outdoors before returning to their handlers has the potential to enhance the tourism industry in Perak, particularly the ecotourism sector. State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said that this activity has good potential among nature lovers and avian enthusiasts. "The activity is done in groups, and they even have their own communities nationwide, indirectly fosters camaraderie among enthusiasts and pet owners, thereby stimulating the state's ecotourism sector," he told a press conference after launching the Perak Parrot Association at the Iskandar Polo Club here today. Loh said the association is the second to be officially registered after Putrajaya. Meanwhile, Perak Parrot Association patron Rozamir Zulkifli said the association currently has 150 members. "We encourage parrot owners to register with the association because we want to bring all bird owners under one roof to plan vario us future activities,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

