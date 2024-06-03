FRAUD ORDEAL LEAVES MIXED DOUBLES SHUTTLER PEI JING NEARLY PENNILESS

KUALA LUMPUR, National professional mixed doubles shuttler Lai Pei Jing has revealed that she was the victim of a major scam that left her nearly penniless. In a heartfelt Facebook post last night, the 31-year-old player expressed her distress and called for privacy for her family as they cope with the emotional aftermath of the incident. Pei Jing, the world number 23 duo with Tan Kian Meng explained that she lost almost all of her savings to a fraud group, describing the experience as a "heavy blow" after decades of hard work. "First of all, to my relatives and friends who see this post, whether you are curious or concerned, please give my family and me some private space to deal with our emotions. Please give us time to process everything, especially my mom. Thank you. "Yes, I was scammed out almost all of my savings by a fraud group. Honestly, this has been an extremely heavy blow to me. "My hard-earned savings from decades of hard work... I reflect on it almost every second, and whenever my mind is idle, I naturally replay the entire scam and fall into a state of blaming myself for my foolishness and kindness," she said. Despite the emotional toll, the 2022 Korean Open mixed doubles champion is determined to move forward as she has been managing her emotions and working with the police. "I'll share more about it. I hope to prevent more victims and also force myself to accept the fact that I was scammed. So at this moment, I must grit my teeth and get through this because life still has to go on. The world won't stop turning just because of me... It seems like being strong is my only option," she said. She added that: "I need some time to settle and process everything. Afterward, I'll consider how to share the details of the scam with everyone. I hope my sharing can help others be more vigilant and prevent more victims from being deceived." At the Singapore Open which concluded yesterday, Pei Jing-Kian Meng were eliminated as early as the second round and they are scheduled to participate in the Indo nesia Open in Jakarta from June 4 to 9. Source: BERNAMA News Agency