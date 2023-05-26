France’s 1st female Olympic president steps down

Brigitte Henriques, France's first female Olympic president, announced her resignation from the position on Thursday, 14 months prior to the Paris 2024 Olympics. "At the opening of the CNOSF general assembly held today at the Maison du Sport Français, Brigitte Henriques announced her decision to step down as president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee," the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) said in a statement. CNOSF stated that General Secretary of Committee Astrid Guyart would assume the presidency during the transitional period and would oversee the election process for a new leader within three months. Henriques, 52, was a former football player on the French national team and had been serving as the president of the organizing committee since June 2021. The Paris 2024 Games, set to be the largest sporting event ever organized in France, are scheduled to take place from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024.

Source: Philippines News Agency