France Expresses Readiness for Joint Maritime Patrols in West Philippine Sea

Manila – France has indicated its willingness to conduct joint maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea, as stated by the French Ambassador to the Philippines, Marie Fontanel. This announcement on Wednesday reinforces France's commitment to enhancing its role as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the potential collaboration follows remarks by Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., noting increased interest from various countries in conducting air and sea patrols with the Philippines. During a press conference at her residence in Makati City, Fontanel mentioned France's readiness for such operations, contingent upon the necessary legal frameworks being in place.

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between France and the Philippines, awaiting approval from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and French President Emmanuel Macron, is crucial to facilitate the legal presence of one country's forces in the other. Fontanel highlighted that discussions on a VFA are a prerequisite for organizing joint patrols.

The French Ambassador clarified that France's efforts to bolster its presence in the region are part of its broader Indo-Pacific Strategy, which aims to uphold a rules-based order. She also expressed France's concern regarding the developments in the West Philippine Sea, emphasizing the importance for both France and Europe to monitor the situation closely due to the region's significance.