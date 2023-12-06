France Encourages Philippine Airlines to Consider Direct Manila-Paris Flight

Manila – France is expressing interest in Philippine Airlines (PAL) launching a direct flight between Manila and Paris, proposing the French capital as a new route to Europe for the flag carrier. French Ambassador to the Philippines, Marie Fontanel, mentioned on Wednesday that a memorandum of understanding was signed in June between PAL and Paris-based airport operator Aéroports de Paris (ADP) to explore the feasibility of a nonstop flight.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decision now lies with Philippine Airlines to select the most beneficial hub for connecting flights. She advocated for Paris as a strategic choice, highlighting its significance as a major hub in Europe. Being part of the European Union, Paris could serve as a gateway for tourists entering the Schengen area. Fontanel acknowledged that London is also under consideration but noted the advantages of having a hub within the EU, especially since the United Kingdom is no longer part of the EU or the Schengen Agreement.

The French Ambassador's discussions with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco on December 5 included potential cooperation in the travel sector. The Department of Tourism is also pushing for more direct flights to various European destinations, including Paris. France is a significant source of foreign travelers to the Philippines, with 46,472 arrivals from January to November this year, and was the third-largest European market for the Philippines before the pandemic.