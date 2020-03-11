FPT Industrial acquires Potenza Technology to extend electrification capabilities

London, March 11, 2020

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), today announced that it has acquired Potenza Technology, a company specialized in the design and development of electric and hybrid powertrain systems.

This acquisition represents another step in FPT Industrial’s path towards electrification, one of the pillars of its multi-power strategy.

“Sustainable powertrain technology is of increasing global focus and concern, and here at CNH Industrial, we are committed to delivering solutions, which not only reduce emissions and enhance productivity, but which deliver futureproof technology for the long term,” said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “This, our latest acquisition, is further testament to this.”

“FPT Industrial is acknowledged as a leader in alternative propulsion systems, and the acquisition of Potenza Technology will further enhance our brand’s accelerating development of sustainable electric powertrains across a range of operating segments,” said Annalisa Stupenengo, President Powertrain, CNH Industrial.

Potenza Technology, based in Coventry UK, has been at the forefront of electric powertrain technology since 1999. The Company has specific expertise in functional safety, battery management systems for traction battery packs, and electric and electronic systems design and development.

