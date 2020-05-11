FPI recommends modified GCQ for Metro Manila

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) has urged the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to adopt a modified general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila after May 15.

The modified GCQ is one of the three recommendations of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to be implemented in the National Capital Region.

Under the modified GCQ, local government units (LGUs) are allowed to impose lockdown on specific barangays or zones.

The other recommendations include a two-week extension of ECQ until the end of the month, and the easing of restrictions by implementing GCQ in the entire Metro Manila.

“I am humbly endorsing the modified GCQ under option three because this will practically put balance on the current serious health and economic problem caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic which is gravely affecting the country,” FPI President Jesus Arranza said in his letter to the IATF-EID dated May 11, 2020.

He added that under the modified GCQ, qualified manufacturing industries can restart their operations and allow their employees to go back to work and earn.

“This will consequently create the necessary economic activity that will allow the companies to be able to generate funds not only to pay the salaries of their employees, but also to pay the government the needed revenues, particularly during these difficult times,” Arranza said.

Metro Manila has been placed under ECQ until May 15.

Under the ECQ, business operations are limited to manufacturing of essential goods, such as food and medical products and equipment.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier said 94 percent of economic activities will open under a GCQ, except for activities which have mass gatherings where physical distancing will be difficult to implement.

