Four Sergeants appear in court for alleged corruption and theft

POTCHEFSTROOM – The Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service (SAPS) in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the arrest and appearance of four police Sergeants in the Brits Magistrates’ Court today.

The accused’s court appearance emanated from their apprehension yesterday in Brits for alleged corruption and theft. It is alleged that at about 09:30 on Saturday, 18 April 2020, the accused, all attached to Brits Tactical Response Team (TRT) and dressed in police uniform, conducted a search at one of the shops in Phase 1, Oukasie Location outside Brits. According to information at our disposal, the accused found and seized cigarettes. They conducted another search at the shop owner’s bedroom before leaving the place.

The shop owner noticed immediately after the accused’s departure that his cash and cellular phone were missing. Thus, he reported the incident to the police. The accused were ultimately arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU). It was discovered during investigation that the cigarettes that the accused seized during the search were not registered as exhibits at the police station.

The accused; Sethibogile Gideon Lontshitse (37), David Kabelo Kotu (40), Victor Mogomotsi Hlabane (32) and Mduduzi Aaron Mvelase (39) were each granted R1000.00 bail. They will reappear in court on Wednesday, 29 July 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner expressed his disappointment about the unethical conduct of the accused and cautioned that the SAPS will show no mercy to its own members who commit crime. He urged members to always act with integrity and to do the right things when nobody is watching them.

Source: South African Police Service