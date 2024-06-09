FOUR DEAD ELEPHANTS IN KLUANG CONFIRMED TO HAVE DIED OF RESPIRATORY, ORGAN FAILURE

JOHOR BAHRU, Four elephants found dead together in Kahang Timur near Kluang on June 1 have been confirmed to have suffered respiratory and organ failure. The Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) said that the four elephants, discovered within 50 metres of each other, also showed signs of internal bleeding. "The cause of death is likely due to respiratory and circulatory failure as a result of haemorrhaging and blood accumulation in various organs. "The exact cause is still under investigation, pending laboratory test results. Bacteriological/virological, histopathological, parasitological, toxicological, haematological and other tests are currently underway," the department said. State Health and Environment Committee Chairman, Ling Tian Soon was reported to have previously said that the female elephant and three male calves found dead on June 1 were suspected to have been poisoned based on initial post-mortem results. Source: BERNAMA News Agency