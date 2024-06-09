Latest News

FOUR DEAD ELEPHANTS IN KLUANG CONFIRMED TO HAVE DIED OF RESPIRATORY, ORGAN FAILURE

JOHOR BAHRU, Four elephants found dead together in Kahang Timur near Kluang on June 1 have been confirmed to have suffered respiratory and organ failure. The Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) said that the four elephants, discovered within 50 metres of each other, also showed signs of internal bleeding. "The cause of death is likely due to respiratory and circulatory failure as a result of haemorrhaging and blood accumulation in various organs. "The exact cause is still under investigation, pending laboratory test results. Bacteriological/virological, histopathological, parasitological, toxicological, haematological and other tests are currently underway," the department said. State Health and Environment Committee Chairman, Ling Tian Soon was reported to have previously said that the female elephant and three male calves found dead on June 1 were suspected to have been poisoned based on initial post-mortem results. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.