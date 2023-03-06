Fortinet’s Ken Xie Reappointed to the U.S. – Brazil CEO Forum

Building on His Initial Appointment to the Position, Fortinet CEO Will Continue to Provide U.S. Private Sector Expertise to Forum and Develop Joint Policy Recommendations Impacting the Future of Infrastructure, Technology, and Workforce Development in Both Countries

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet

“I am honored to be reappointed to the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum and to continue to work alongside the Honorable Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and other global business leaders. At Fortinet we recognize the importance of private and public sector partnerships to help disrupt cybercrime and to build the future workforce through cyber training initiatives. As part of the Forum, I look forward to facilitating information sharing and contributing best practices to protect against cyber threats that jeopardize the global economy and that of Brazil.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has once again been appointed by the Honorable Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, to the U.S. – Brazil CEO Forum. Xie will be joining other chief executives of American and Brazilian companies to develop joint recommendations on how to increase bilateral trade and investments.

Global Leadership and Partnerships Across Sectors

Established in 2007, the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum – consisting of up to 12 CEO representatives from each country – convenes business leaders to offer collective suggestions to strengthen the economic and commercial partnership between the U.S. and Brazil. Prior recommendations from Forum members have propelled discussions between the two governments regarding significant matters such as education, energy, trade facilitation, and infrastructure. Through Xie’s participation in the Forum, Fortinet will continue to deepen its collaboration between private and public sectors.

Fortinet Stands For More Than Just Technology Innovation

As part of Fortinet’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, the company is committed to making the world a safer and more sustainable place by reducing cyber risks for society and helping organizations address today’s most pressing cyber challenges. To help advance this mission, Fortinet is dedicated to cross-industry threat sharing and global partnerships with government organizations, global law enforcement and industry organizations, including being a founding partner of the WEF Centre for Cybersecurity, an active contributor of WEF’s Partnership against Cybercrime (PAC), a long-standing member of the NATO Industry Cyber Partnership (NICP), a partner of the National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) program, and more.

Additionally, Fortinet is increasing access to its industry-recognized training and multi-level certifications through the Fortinet Training Institute and Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) initiatives to help organizations combat the growing cyber skills gap affecting the industry.

Fortinet was also recently named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and DJSI North America ranking among the global top sustainable companies in the software and services industry. This milestone further underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability practices and ability to deliver impact through its Corporate Social Responsibility approach.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet’s solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

