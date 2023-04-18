Fortinet Joins the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to Continue Strengthening U.S. Cybersecurity Resiliency

JCDC will benefit from Fortinet’s in-depth cybersecurity expertise and industry-leading threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs

“Fortinet is honored to become a member of JCDC to build on our existing collaboration and trusted relationship with the U.S. government to help improve our nation’s cybersecurity. Fortinet has a long track record of supporting mission-critical public-private partnerships and we look forward to collaborating with JCDC and sharing our expertise in cybersecurity, our broad visibility into threat activity, and the actionable threat intelligence we generate. We applaud the work JCDC has accomplished to forge cross sector collaboration since their founding in 2021 and look forward to helping JCDC mature its capabilities and contribute to building the United States’ cyber resiliency.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has become a member of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), furthering the company’s commitment to strengthening the United States’ security posture and cybersecurity resilience. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in 2021 to bring together public and private entities with the goal to gather, analyze and share actionable information to more proactively protect and defend against cyber threats. These types of collaborative efforts help build systemic resilience by both coordinating incident response and by addressing vulnerabilities and other cyber risks before they are exploited.

Fortinet will work with JCDC to leverage the company’s more than 20 years of cybersecurity leadership and expertise, including actionable threat research from FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization established in 2005. FortiGuard Labs continuously monitors the worldwide attack surface using mature artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to neutralize events and issue actionable updates.

Fortinet will share this timely and actionable threat intelligence and cyber best practices with the JCDC community to prevent risks and mitigate the greatest cyber threats and vulnerabilities faced by the United States and its international partners. This collaboration further expands Fortinet’s long-standing commitment to cross-industry and cross-sector partnerships with organizations such as Interpol and the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity to help combat today’s most pressing cyber challenges and to disrupt cybercrime.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet’s solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC.

