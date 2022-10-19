Fortinet Further Extends the Convergence of Networking and Security to Remote Users with Enhancements to its Single-Vendor SASE Solution

FortiSASE is the only offering to integrate cloud-delivered SD-WAN connectivity with cloud-delivered security (SSE) to enable the industry’s most flexible secure private access

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO

“Fortinet delivers the most integrated single-vendor SASE solution available, uniquely converging best-of-breed networking and best-of-breed security that are unified by a single operating system. The latest cloud-delivered enhancements to FortiSASE further strengthen our ability to enable consistent security and user experience no matter where users and applications are distributed.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security, today announced significant cloud-delivered enhancements to FortiSASE, the most integrated single-vendor SASE solution on the market.

According to Gartner®, “Single-vendor SASE delivers converged network and security capabilities to connect and secure distributed users, devices, and locations to resources in the cloud, edge, and on-premises.”1 It has emerged as a key architecture to secure remote users, ensure consistent user experience, and shift from a CAPEX to an OPEX business model. In fact, Gartner predicts that “by 2025, one-third of new SASE deployments will be based on a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 10% in 2022.” 1

Fortinet was recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the inaugural “Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE.” FortiSASE consolidates point products by seamlessly converging cloud-delivered networking (SD-WAN) and cloud-delivered security (SSE composed of secure web gateway, Universal ZTNA [zero trust network access], cloud access security broker [CASB], and Firewall-as-a-Service) via a single operating system (FortiOS) and single agent (FortiClient), with AI and ML layered across to drive additional operational efficiency.

What’s new?

In addition to enabling Secure Internet Access that is not only fast but ensures consistent security for all user traffic to and from the internet, FortiSASE now includes new updates that add enhanced support for Secure Private Access and Secure SaaS Access use cases:

Secure Private Access

Leveraging its success of delivering networking and security convergence at the edge to over 20,000 customers via Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, Fortinet is now extending this convergence to remote users via cloud-delivered SD-WAN connectivity in FortiSASE. This extends Fortinet’s existing ability to deliver granular application access with Fortinet Universal ZTNA by adding broader application access with SD-WAN to support the most comprehensive set of private applications running at the data center or public cloud, while also ensuring superior user experience. This enhancement makes FortiSASE the industry’s most flexible architecture for secure and reliable access to privately hosted applications by leveraging both ZTNA and SD-WAN.

With today’s news, organizations that have already deployed Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and/or FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls in the branch or data center can seamlessly connect their remote users to FortiSASE for private access without needing an additional license.

Secure SaaS Access

FortiSASE delivers comprehensive visibility and control for SaaS applications, now enhanced with next-generation dual-mode CASB. By leveraging both inline and API-based support, FortiSASE enables full visibility into sanctioned and unsanctioned applications to address shadow IT and data exfiltration challenges.

Analyst Validation:

“Modern IT and employee environments are highly distributed and require secure connectivity and access, regardless of where users or applications are located. To provide these services, organizations must have comprehensive, tightly integrated, network and security solutions. Fortinet understands this and has implemented a single OS and agent across its entire Cloud-based SASE portfolio, plus it has layered in AI/ML technologies to drive greater operational efficiencies and deliver enhanced user experiences.”

— Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst, ESG

Additional Resources

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, 28 September 2022, Neil MacDonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 595,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2022 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.