Former village official nabbed over P1.3M shabu

CEBU CITY: A former village councilman in Talisay City's coastal village was arrested during a buy-bust operation after yielding PHP1.3 million worth of suspected shabu Sunday night. Romeo Santillan, 44, a former councilman of Tangke, Talisay City, was arrested in neighboring village of San Roque, while transacting with a police officer who posed as a buyer, said Lt. Francis Russue, Cebu Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) officer. Santillan yielded 200 grams of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia. 'His name emerged based on information we gathered. We placed the suspect under surveillance and we confirmed his illegal drug operation,' Russue told reporters here on Monday. Source: Philippines News Agency

