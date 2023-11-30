Manila – Henry Kissinger, a central figure in American foreign policy during the Nixon and Ford administrations, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 100. Kissinger, who fled Nazi Germany as a Jewish refugee, became one of the most significant secretaries of state in U.S. history. He is best known for orchestrating the 1972 U.S. diplomatic opening with China and initiating détente with the Soviet Union, significantly easing tensions during the Cold War.

According to Philippines News Agency, serving as secretary of state from 1973 to 1977 and as national security advisor from 1969 to 1975, Kissinger's influence extended across multiple presidencies. However, his career was marred by controversy, particularly his involvement in the U.S. bombing of Cambodia and the 1970 invasion alongside South Vietnamese forces. This military strategy aimed to disrupt North Vietnamese supply lines resulted in the dropping of over 2.7 million tons of bombs, as noted by the United States Holocaust Museum. The long-term impact of these actions included extensive civilian casualties and unexploded cluster munitions that continued to cause harm long after the conflict.

Kissinger's actions in Cambodia elicited strong criticism, including from celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who expressed his indignation in his 2001 book "A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines." Bourdain's criticism remained unwavering over the years, as he reiterated his stance on social media platform X.

Kissinger's death was confirmed on his personal website. He was also criticized for his support of authoritarian regimes in Latin America, including backing Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and coup forces in Argentina during the 1970s. His policies contributed to state-led atrocities and disappearances, particularly during Argentina's Dirty War.

Kissinger's complex legacy as a diplomat and strategist continues to be a subject of debate among historians and political analysts.