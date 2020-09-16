Former SSS commissioner is new Phividec chief in MisOr

Former Social Security System (SSS) commissioner Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña officially assumes on Wednesday as the new administrator of the government-owned and controlled corporation, the Phividec Industrial Estate, based in Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental.

La Viña took his oath before Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a ceremony held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. He will replace former Iligan City Mayor and lawyer Franklin Quijano who was transferred to the National Commission of Senior Citizens as Chairman under the Office of the President.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier signed La Viña’s appointment paper as Phividec Administrator and Chief Executive Officer.

La Viña said he will uphold the gains of his predecessor and vowed to “reinvigorate” further the mandate of Phividec as the premier investment hub of Mindanao.

La Viña run for Cagayan de Oro City Mayor in the 2019 election but lost to incumbent Mayor Oscar S. Moreno.

He spent more than three decades in private firms in various industries, including real estate, cooperative banking, automobile sales, supply chain management, and music entertainment, among others.

La Viña had also served as SSS Commissioner where he chaired the Investment Oversight and Media and Communications Committees and was a member of the Information Technology and Risk Committees. He also represented the SSS as Board Director of Philex Mining Corporation and Philex Energy Corporation. He also had a short stint as the Tourism and Agriculture Undersecretary. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency