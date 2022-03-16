Former ProcessGold CEO Erik-Jan van der Linden Joins mindzie as a Strategic Advisor

~Renowned business leader to help guide European expansion strategy as mindzie emerges as a global leader in process mining and optimization~

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mindzie, inc. (“mindzie“), provider of process mining and business process optimization software, today announced that Erik-Jan van der Linden, former Chief Executive Officer of ProcessGold, has signed on as a strategic advisor to help guide further expansion.

A business leader, van der Linden previously served as ProcessGold’s Chief Executive Officer, growing the company from an early startup to one of the leaders in the Process Mining market. Under his leadership, ProcessGold dramatically scaled, and ultimately was acquired by UiPath in 2019.

“In the past couple of years, process mining has spread its wings across the globe and is now growing in all markets. New innovative players hold the key to even further expanding the reach of this technology,” said van der Linden. “mindzie fits in with these two trends: bringing a uniquely business-focused approach to process mining, and, combining other technologies that make it part of a company’s core operations. This, along with a great team, is why I’m so enthusiastic about mindzie, and why I’ve joined as an advisor.”

“We are excited to have Erik-Jan supporting our team. The possibilities for process mining technology are just starting to be explored, and Erik-Jan’s experience will add a tremendous amount of value,” said James Henderson, mindzie’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience in the industry will help us rapidly expand, particularly in the European market, further solidifying our global reach.”

Process mining is helping businesses globally drive efficiency, operational improvements, and monitor for compliance. The mindzie studio is designed for businesses across a wide variety of industries and users of all skill levels to help map, analyze, and optimize processes in areas such as:

Procure to Pay (P2P)

Order to Cash (O2C)

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Support Tickets

Hire to Retire (HR)

Supply Chain

Manufacturing

And much more…

For more information, please contact https://mindzie.com/contact/.

About mindzie

mindzie provides process mining and business process optimization software. mindzie designs and develops its solutions to drive operational efficiency for businesses of all shapes and sizes in a wide variety of industries helping them unlock the hidden time and cost savings in their business processes. To learn more about mindzie, visit www.mindzie.com.

Media Contact:

info@mindzie.com

