Former NPA Rebel Surrenders in Negros Oriental, Turns in Arms and Explosives

Negros Oriental, Philippines - A self-confessed member of the Communist New People's Army (NPA) surrendered to the police in Ayungon, Negros Oriental, yielding a firearm and explosives. Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson for the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, reported the surrender on Wednesday. The identity of the former rebel, from Sitio Pisok, Barangay Buenavista in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental, has been withheld for security reasons.

According to Philippines News Agency, The individual surrendered to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd PMFC) in Barangay Carol-an, Ayungon, and handed over a short firearm with ammunition, a hand grenade, and three other pieces of explosives. Currently in the custody of the 2nd PMFC, the former rebel will be turned over to the Philippine Army for proper disposition. There will also be facilitation for possible government assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.