Former NPA leader nabbed in Pampanga

lice arrested on Tuesday a former leader of the New People's Army (NPA) in a subdivision in Angeles City.

Brig. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, director of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), said Rodolfo Canda Salas, also known as Kumander Bilog, 72, was nabbed at his residence on DoAa Carmen St., Mountainview, Barangay Balibago at around 5:50 a.m.

Salas was presented to the media in a press conference held here.

The former chief of the New People's Army was arrested by joint personnel of the Special Concern Unit-Regional Intelligence Division 3, 301st Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 and Angeles City Police Intelligence Branch, Sermonia told newsmen during the conference.

Citing PRO-3 data, he said Salas was arrested on the strength of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Thelma Bunyi-Medina on Aug. 28, 2018 for 15 counts of murder before the Regional Trial Court of Manila.

Seized during a search inside Salas' residence were a Para-Ordnance .45-caliber pistol; 174 pieces of assorted ammunition; and two .45-caliber magazine assemblies.

Sermonia also said the former NPA leader was brought to the Regional Intelligence Division-Special Concern Unit (RID-SCU) for further investigation.

Salas was arrested in 1986 and granted amnesty in 1992 by former president Fidel V. Ramos.

Today, we are showcasing another accomplishment in our efforts to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) in the region, Sermonia said.

Source: Philippines News agency