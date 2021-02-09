Former militiaman shot dead in NegOr

A former member of the Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines was shot dead in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental by four unidentified suspects for a still unknown reason.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NORPPO) on Monday identified the victim as Lander Sta. Ana Garde, 45, a resident of Sitio Tuko, Barangay Trinidad in Guihulngan City.

Garde was shot around 2 p.m. on Sunday while walking toward his neighbor’s house.

The suspects, wearing dark clothes and cap, shot the victim several times, hitting him on different parts of the body, before fleeing towards the mountainous area.

The victim was rushed to the Guihulngan City District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigators recovered from the scene of the crime 14 pieces of fired cartridges of .45-caliber pistol and a fired cartridge of caliber 9mm handgun.