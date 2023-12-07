Former Mayor of Siquijor Town and Four Others Convicted of Graft

Manila – The Sandiganbayan has handed down a conviction on graft charges against former Lazi, Siquijor mayor Orville Fua and four others, related to the purchase of PHP4.99 million worth of fertilizer in 2004. In its 85-page decision dated December 7, the anti-graft court also found town secretary Sue Agnes Castillon, municipal engineer Natalio Jumawan Jr, municipal treasurer Rose Marie Tomogsoc, and private individual Merlyn Lu, a representative of Mangopina Trading, guilty. The convicted individuals have been sentenced to six to ten years of imprisonment and are perpetually barred from holding public office.

According to Philippines News Agency, they were involved in a contract for the town's purchase of 2,096 bottles of MRG Liquid Fertilizer and 1,258 bags of Del Gro Super Foliar Fertilizers, totaling PHP4.99 million after tax. The court found that the transaction violated Republic Act No. 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act. Charges against them included premature issuance of the purchase request, specific reference to brand names, absence of a performance security bond, and lack of proof of project implementation.

The court's decision highlighted the accused individuals' blatant violations of procurement laws, rules, and regulations, asserting a common criminal design to rig the purported public bidding to unduly favor Mangopina.